Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $160.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

ETN opened at $148.16 on Monday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

