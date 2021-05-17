Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock worth $1,031,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $950.64 million, a PE ratio of 150.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

