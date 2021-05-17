Education Ecosystem Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $39.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00085064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.21 or 0.01251690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00062500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00114464 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.