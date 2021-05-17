Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $230,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

