Element Wealth LLC Acquires 12,876 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Element Wealth LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,874,000 after acquiring an additional 504,355 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 261,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 167,961 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,749,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 89,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000.

Shares of QEFA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.60. 247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,064. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64.

