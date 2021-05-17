Element Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Element Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. 7,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

