Element Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 191,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DIVO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,942 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.