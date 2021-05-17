Element Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,554 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,652. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.10, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

