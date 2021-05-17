Element Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.28. 90,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

