Element Wealth LLC Sells 30,364 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,364 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,682,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,881 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,369,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

SCHK traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,271. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

