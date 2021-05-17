Element Wealth LLC Sells 30,364 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,364 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,682,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,257,000 after buying an additional 2,429,881 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $41.98.

