Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

ECF stock remained flat at $$13.81 during midday trading on Monday. 354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,076. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

