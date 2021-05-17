Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 2.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

