Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $22.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.54 million to $25.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $103.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.41 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,425. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

