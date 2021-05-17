Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. 6,333,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,472. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

