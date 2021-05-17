Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,719 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1,116.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $104.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

