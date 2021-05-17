Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,443.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $460.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $352.07 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

