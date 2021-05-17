Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

