Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,728 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.53 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

