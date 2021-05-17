Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

