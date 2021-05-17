Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,329 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

