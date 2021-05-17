Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading Down 3.2%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.90 and last traded at $105.91. 267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 981,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Get Entegris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.