Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.97 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BCE worth $65,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

BCE stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

