Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $73.69 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Tractor Supply worth $73,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

