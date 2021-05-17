Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 101,710 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of IHS Markit worth $82,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $104.96 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

