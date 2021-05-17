Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.92 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Research analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

