EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to Buy by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Johnson Rice restated an accumulate rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

