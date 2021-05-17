EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.42

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 19177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 175.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 17.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.