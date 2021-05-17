Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.54.

Shares of K opened at C$9.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.22. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 819,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,224.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

