Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$47.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

EIFZF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.66. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

