Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.85.

Exchange Income stock traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.78. 29,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,434. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$20.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

