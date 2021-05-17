Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $23,048,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,686 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $20,077,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,244,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $15,430,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CCX opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

