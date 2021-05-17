Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,904 Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

OTCMKTS MACAU opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

