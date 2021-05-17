Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,000.

Shares of SWET opened at $9.70 on Monday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

