Exos Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Exos Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 790.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 890,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 790,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,945,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 681,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,309,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HEC opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

