Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $199,000 Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SLAMU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

