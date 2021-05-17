Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EXETF opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Extendicare has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

