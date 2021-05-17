Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $64.00.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/12/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 693,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,552,197. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $260.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.