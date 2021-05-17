Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.55 million.

FN traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.61. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

