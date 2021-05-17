Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.2% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,121,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.12 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock worth $542,948,913. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

