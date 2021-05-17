Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $491.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $344.23 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

