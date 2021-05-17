Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$1,191,252.93 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total transaction of C$576,671.00.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$569.09. 14,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$564.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$488.87. The company has a market cap of C$14.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$338.79 and a 12 month high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 49.5199989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$651.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

