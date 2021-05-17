FansTime (FTI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $2.07 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

