Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

FSLY stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,296 shares of company stock worth $27,160,840. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

