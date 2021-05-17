Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,190.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $12,190.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007361 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

