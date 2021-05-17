Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s (AGM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Sidoti

Sidoti reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,448,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $7,858,310 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after buying an additional 136,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,408.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after buying an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,200.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

