Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.98. 435,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

