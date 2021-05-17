Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after buying an additional 394,898 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

FSS opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.