Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP John B. Fisher Sells 35,293 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FHI stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 273,894 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 122.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

