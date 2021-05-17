Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

FOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

FOE stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth $92,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

